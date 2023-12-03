9th spell of blockade: 162 BGB platoons, 435 RAB patrol teams deployed

Today, on the first day of the latest blockade, 23 BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to resist any untoward incident

BGB forces deployed near the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. File Photo: TBS

A total of 162 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade of road, rail and waterways called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties has been underway since this morning.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Today, on the first day of the latest blockade, 23 BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to resist any untoward incident.

The remaining platoons of the border force have been deployed across the country along with other forces, the BGB official said.

Members of the paramilitary force have been performing their duties to ensure the safety of lives and property since the opposition parties began calling blockades and hartals since late October.

Along with the BGB platoons, 435 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country.

Among them, 141 patrol teams were deployed in Dhaka amidst increasing arson violence.

RAB is ensuring the security of long-distance public transport and goods-carrying transport in different parts of the country, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the RAB headquarters.

BNP and like-minded opposition parties have already observed blockades in eight phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next general election under a non-partisan administration.

The blockades have been marked by incidents of arson attacks and violence, with poor public response to the street programme.

