9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo-2023 to be held in November

The three-day 9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2023 will be held from 21-23 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. Keeping this event in mind, Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh - ESSAB organised a Soft Launching Ceremony - Meet the Press at Gulshan Club in the capital.

In his welcome speech, ESSAB President Zahir Uddin Babar highlighted the various activities of ESSAB in front of the journalists. He said that in keeping with the increasing development and dynamics of the country, the members of ESSAB are continuously working to ensure the fire safety of the entire industrial and commercial and residential sectors of the country.

In the event, Secretary General M Mahmudur Rashid highlighted various aspects of this international expo. He said that this year's expo will display products in three categories. Which includes fire safety solutions, security solutions and building automation. More than 100 world-renowned companies from 30 countries will participate in the fair. Also, 4 technical seminars on fire safety and related issues will be held in this international expo. The participants of the seminar can participate completely free of charge and certificates will be distributed among them. 800 participants can participate in each seminar. Also, ESSAB will also honour the firefighters for their brave role in fire-fighting and rescue operations. Along with live fire demonstration and other events will be held.

It is also informed that the Expo will be open for visitors from 10am to 7pm for three days from 21 to 23 November 2023.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said in the speech of the chief guest at the event, "The incident of Rana Plaza collapse has taught us how to ensure compliance in the country's industries and factories. If you want to go to Qatar or any developing country," you have to ensure fire safety. He said, "Fire safety equipment will be made in the country in the future. That's why everyone should come forward.' He further said, 'Bangladesh will be the ninth largest consumer market in the world in 2030. For this, it is necessary to take all kinds of steps to ensure the safety of the factory. No Accord-Alliance required. To strengthen their position in the competitive market, they have to come forward on their own initiative."

FBCCI Senior Vice President Amin Helaly, Vice President Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Ronni, Fire Service and Civil Defense Director (Operation) Lt. Col. Tajul Islam and the newly elected Board of Directors of FBCCI were present on the occasion.

ESSAB Senior Vice President and FBCCI Director Niaz Ali Chishty invited everyone from the country and outside the country to participate in this international expo. He expressed hope that this year's Expo will be successful like every year and will help to ensure the overall security of the industry, commerce and service sector of the entire country. He also highlighted the various problems and possibilities of the fire safety sector in Bangladesh. He laid emphasis on reduction of taxes, VAT and cost of imports in this sector and requested for ease of clearance of goods at ports. Through this expo, fire safety and security products will be more accessible to people and will encourage more investors.

The ESSAB Safety Excellence Award is getting special importance with this year's expo. Those who have ensured proper fire-fighting and safety measures in three categories – commercial buildings, residential buildings and industrial plants – will be honoured with awards. This audit will be done by an experienced pair board.

On behalf of ESSAB, gratitude is expressed to all its members, participating institutions, all relevant ministries and departments.

From ESSAB board of directors; Vice President Md Wahid Uddin, Vice President SM Shahjahan, Vice President Md Motin Khan, Vice President Mohammad Mahmud, Joint Secretary General Zakir Uddin Ahmed, Assistant Secretary Md Kabir Hossain, Treasurer Md Mahmood-E-Khoda, Publicity Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, Director Engr Md Monzur Alam, Director Md Mahabur Rahman, Director Md. Noor Nabi - and Eng. Md. Al-Emran Hossain-Director were present.