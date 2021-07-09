9th day of lockdown: lower traffic pressure on Dhaka roads 

The number of private vehicles has significantly decreased on the 9th day of strict lockdown as rickshaws remain the primary mean of transport for many in the capital.

Members of law enforcement agencies were seen loosely enforcing the lockdown restrictions in various spots of the city.

Apart from rickshaws, little to no traffic was seen on the roads of Shahbagh, Matshya Bhaban, Kataban, Banglamotor, Kawranbazar and several other places in the capital. Trucks carrying goods were seen moving.

SI Khairul Islam, who is in charge of Matshya Bhaban area traffic, said "I have been here since this morning but the number of vehicles is very low on the road. So far no lawsuit has been filed or fined."

Photo: TBS

Despite the strict restrictions, a crowd of passengers and vehicles heading to the southern part of the country flocked at Shimulia ferry ghat in Munshiganj even today.

A number of people were travelling to return to the village fearing that there may be restrictions till Eid.

Photo: TBS

Shimulia ghat BIWTC Manager (Commerce) Safayet Ahmed said there has been the pressure of passengers and vehicles at the dock since morning.

Photo: TBS

"More than 400 vehicles are waiting to cross. There are currently 10 ferries plying on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route. Our responsibility is just to operate the ferry," he said.

