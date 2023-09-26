9th BAPA FoodPro Int’l Expo to kick off on Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

9th BAPA FoodPro Int’l Expo to kick off on Thursday

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is scheduled to inaugurate the event

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:30 pm
9th BAPA FoodPro Int’l Expo to kick off on Thursday

The Bangladesh Agro Processors Association (BAPA) and Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services (REEMS) are organising the 9th BAPA FoodPro International Expo 2023, which will begin on Thursday and run for three days at the International Convention Centre in Bashundhara.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The expo will be open to the public from 10am to 7pm daily, said the event organisers at a press conference in the Economic Reporters Forum auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

In addition to the exhibition, there will be technical sessions with the participation of local and foreign experts. More than 200 companies from over 20 countries – Bangladesh, India, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Germany, Singapore, Japan, Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, France, Denmark, Poland, and Sri Lanka – will showcase their products and services at the expo.

The event will be accompanied by two other expos – the 11th Agro Bangladesh Expo 2023 and the Indigent Expo 2023. 
Bapa has been organising these expos since 2015.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran-RFL Group and chairman of the expo committee, said at the press conference, "Our country's agro-processing sector is doing very well. This sector is working on food security in the country, as well as exporting products to earn a lot of foreign exchange. This has enriched the economy of the country. Through this arrangement, the agro-processing sector will play an important role in highlighting our capabilities to the world."

"There are over 200 foreign companies in the country's garment sector. Their representatives will come to our exhibitions. We want foreign companies to increase their investment in the food processing sector. Processed food is being exported to more than 140 countries. We are working to increase the export volume to $2 billion by 2025," he added.

Bapa General Secretary Md Iktadul Haque said that Bapa has been working tirelessly for the development of the food processing sector since its inception. Bapa's main goal is to ensure the continued growth of this sector and to keep pace with the international level and such expos will play an active role in this regard. The economic development of the country will be further accelerated by ensuring the development and overall coordination of the food processing sector and all the organisations associated with it.

Abdul Majeed, vice-president of Bapa's executive committee, Nazmul Haque, member, and Chanmohan Saha, managing director of Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services Limited, were also present at the press conference.

Top News / Food

BAPA Foodpro International Expo / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

54m | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy