9th BAPA FoodPro Int’l Expo to kick off on Thursday

The Bangladesh Agro Processors Association (BAPA) and Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services (REEMS) are organising the 9th BAPA FoodPro International Expo 2023, which will begin on Thursday and run for three days at the International Convention Centre in Bashundhara.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The expo will be open to the public from 10am to 7pm daily, said the event organisers at a press conference in the Economic Reporters Forum auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

In addition to the exhibition, there will be technical sessions with the participation of local and foreign experts. More than 200 companies from over 20 countries – Bangladesh, India, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Germany, Singapore, Japan, Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, France, Denmark, Poland, and Sri Lanka – will showcase their products and services at the expo.

The event will be accompanied by two other expos – the 11th Agro Bangladesh Expo 2023 and the Indigent Expo 2023.

Bapa has been organising these expos since 2015.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran-RFL Group and chairman of the expo committee, said at the press conference, "Our country's agro-processing sector is doing very well. This sector is working on food security in the country, as well as exporting products to earn a lot of foreign exchange. This has enriched the economy of the country. Through this arrangement, the agro-processing sector will play an important role in highlighting our capabilities to the world."

"There are over 200 foreign companies in the country's garment sector. Their representatives will come to our exhibitions. We want foreign companies to increase their investment in the food processing sector. Processed food is being exported to more than 140 countries. We are working to increase the export volume to $2 billion by 2025," he added.

Bapa General Secretary Md Iktadul Haque said that Bapa has been working tirelessly for the development of the food processing sector since its inception. Bapa's main goal is to ensure the continued growth of this sector and to keep pace with the international level and such expos will play an active role in this regard. The economic development of the country will be further accelerated by ensuring the development and overall coordination of the food processing sector and all the organisations associated with it.

Abdul Majeed, vice-president of Bapa's executive committee, Nazmul Haque, member, and Chanmohan Saha, managing director of Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services Limited, were also present at the press conference.