9th Asian Tourism Fair begins Thursday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

9th Asian Tourism Fair begins Thursday 

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 03:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The 9th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) will be held at Dhaka's International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) from Thursday till 1 October. 

Around 130 tourist organisations from at least eight countries are going to participate in the three-day event.

The organiser of the fair, travel magazine Parjatan Bichitra, arranged a press conference to brief reporters about the event at a city hotel on Sunday.

Several hotels, motels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and theme parks among others are all set to participate in the fair.

"Apart from Bangladesh, more than 50 foreign companies from Nepal, Thailand, India, Bhutan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Lithuania will participate in the fair. The fair will include various attractive travel offers, hotel, resort or package bookings in the upcoming tourism season," Mohiuddin Helal, editor of the Parjatan Bichitra said at the press conference.

The fair will remain open from 10am to 7pm every day from Thursday till 1 October. 

A person will have to pay Tk30 for an entry ticket. The same ticket can be used to avail 50% discount for entering Fantasy Kingdom – the fair's entertainment partner.

There will be raffle draws for the participants as well. 

Addressing the press conference, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali said, "Last May we introduced on-arrival visas for people travelling to Bangladesh. 

"But the whole visa process should be made easier to attract foreign tourists."

"The formulation of the long-expected master plan [for the country's tourism sector] is almost at the end and will be available within December this year. 

"Through this plan, our tourism industry will grow further," the state minister added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Tourism / Asian Tourism Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

6h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

47m | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

47m | Videos
Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

52m | Videos
Who will be the next James Bond?

Who will be the next James Bond?

52m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh