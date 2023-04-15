99% of RMG units paid salaries of March: Industrial police

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 April, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 11:11 pm

Related News

99% of RMG units paid salaries of March: Industrial police

TBS Report 
15 April, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 11:11 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

About  99% of garment factories under the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have paid salaries of March to their workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr,  according to the industrial police data. 

As per the data, 1,607 BGMEA member factories out of 1,627 have paid salaries of March and 689 BKMEA member factories out of 696 have paid their workers.

The data also mentioned that there are a total of 9478 have paid salaries of March out of 9544 factories under their eight industrial zones including RMG, textile, BEPZ, jute mills and other industries.

Only 20.20% of factories provided festival bonuses to their workers, including 10.18% by BGMEA factories and 14.14% by BKMEA factories. 

Talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim claimed that about 45% of factories also paid festival bonuses to their workers and the rest will be able to pay that before Eid vacation. And, almost 99% of factories paid the salaries of the workers. 

The rest of the factories would pay within the next two-three days, he hoped. 

Azim said in some cases factory owners paid their workers with bank loans as most of the factories are running with fewer orders than their production capacity due global economic slowdown driven by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 

Earlier, the government directed the ready-made garment (RMG) factory owners to pay workers wages for March by 10 April and festival allowance before the Eid holidays.

"Factory owners should pay workers March salary and dues as per the labour law within the first 7 working days," State Minister for Labour and Employment Mannujan Sufian said at a tripartite meeting with government officials, factory owners, and trade union leaders. 
 

Top News

RMG / salaries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

3h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

8h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

5h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

4h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away