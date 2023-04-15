99% of RMG units paid salaries of February: Industrial police

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 April, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 03:40 pm

Related News

99% of RMG units paid salaries of February: Industrial police

TBS Report 
15 April, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 03:40 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

About  99% of garment factories under the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have paid salaries of February to their workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr,  according to the industrial police data. 

As per the data, 1,607 BGMEA member factories out of 1,627 have paid salaries of March and 689 BKMEA member factories out of 696 have paid their workers.

The data also mentioned that there are a total of 9478 have paid salaries of March out of 9544 factories under their eight industrial zones including RMG, textile, BEPZ, jute mills and other industries.

Only 20.20% of factories provided festival bonuses to their workers, including 10.18% by BGMEA factories and 14.14% by BKMEA factories. 

Talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim claimed that about 45% of factories also paid festival bonuses to their workers and the rest will be able to pay that before Eid vacation. And, almost 99% of factories paid the salaries of the workers. 

The rest of the factories would pay within the next two-three days, he hoped. 

Azim said in some cases factory owners paid their workers with bank loans as most of the factories are running with fewer orders than their production capacity due global economic slowdown driven by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 

Earlier, the government directed the ready-made garment (RMG) factory owners to pay workers wages for March by 10 April and festival allowance before the Eid holidays.

"Factory owners should pay workers March salary and dues as per the labour law within the first 7 working days," State Minister for Labour and Employment Mannujan Sufian said at a tripartite meeting with government officials, factory owners, and trade union leaders. 
 

*Addendum: This report earlier erroneously mentioned that all salaries had been made in March, which was changed to February. 

Top News

RMG / salaries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

8h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

8h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

20h | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Faridpur Lalmi fulfills the demand of whole country

Faridpur Lalmi fulfills the demand of whole country

24m | TBS Stories
Shoutki Mela of Brahmanbaria is bustling despite the intense heat

Shoutki Mela of Brahmanbaria is bustling despite the intense heat

1h | TBS Stories
Kazi Kingston: Feel Comfort in here

Kazi Kingston: Feel Comfort in here

6h | TBS Stories
One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 