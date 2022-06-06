98% of the country has water supply: LGRD minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

98% of the country has water supply: LGRD minister

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 10:36 pm
Representational Image. photo: Collected
Representational Image. photo: Collected

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam has said 98% of the country has water supply.

The minister made the comment while addressing the Parliament Monday (6 June) in response to a supplementary question posed by BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid.

He also mentioned that the progress made by the government in regards to water supply has made history in the world.

"The government has been conducting surface water treatment in various divisional and district towns including Dhaka city, wherever it is possible," he said.

"Surface water treatment is underway in villages, but it is time-consuming. As people need water right away, we are arranging deep tubewells to maintain continuous water supply," he added.

The government is planning to shift 70% of the used water to surface water by 2030, said the minister.

"The government is working hard to provide safe-to-drink water even in villages," said Tajul.

BNP Member of Parliament Harun noted that different countries, including India, have made separate arrangements for drinking water and water used for other purposes.

"Doing so in our country will greatly reduce water wastage," he suggested, adding that river or rain harvested water can be supplied after surface water filtration through pipelines in villages instead of installing deep tube wells.
 

Top News

LGRD Minister / Water Supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

8h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

10h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

12h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

12h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata