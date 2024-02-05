95 Myanmar border guards now take refuge in Bangladesh

At least 95 personnel from Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tumbru, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels on Sunday (4 February). Photo: Collected

The official number of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) taking refuge in Bangladesh has risen to 95 after 27 more soldiers entered Bangladesh this morning, fleeing heavy gunfights reported between the government troops and the rebels in the neighbouring country.

They have been taken to safety after the weapons they carried with them were deposited in the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) cache, BGB headquarters Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed in a press release.

Ashiqur Rahman, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, informed The Business Standard that two individuals from the Myanmar Border Guard Force (BGP) are receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The condition of these two soldiers, identified as Ri Lee Thain, 22, and Ja Ni Mong, 30, has been reported as critical.

On Sunday (4 February), BGB said at least 68 personnel took shelter in Bangladesh throughout the day since the predawn hours. Fourteen of them crossed the border with bullet wounds and are now being treated at different hospitals, including health facilities in Rohingya camps.

However, it is still not confirmed how many of the 27 people who escaped and took refuge in Bangladesh between Sunday evening and Monday morning were injured.

"Continuous gunfire persisted on Sunday between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) within Myanmar, along the Tambru border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban. As a result of the conflict, 95 BGP members fled across the Tumbu border with their weapons, entering Bangladesh between Sunday and Monday morning," said Shariful Islam.

"Subsequently, they sought refuge with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and were placed under custody after they were disarmed."

"Arrangements have been put in place for the medical treatment of the injured BGP personnel," he added.

Meanwhile, a source on condition of anonymity said that six members of the rebel Arakan Army have been admitted to a private hospital in Cox's Bazar city.

They entered through the border area of Naikhongchhari in Bandarban at 12:30pm on Sunday.

The injured, aged between 20-24 years, are from Buchidong, Tango, and Mrau areas in Rakhine state.

Cox's Bazar Sadar police station Inspector (Investigation) Qaiser Hamid told TBS that they do not have any such information. Nevertheless, an investigation is underway to ascertain the details.

From Sunday evening until 2 am after midnight, sounds of heavy gunfire and loud explosions were heard in the Dhekibuniya area of Myanmar, located across the border from Palangkhali Union in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar. However, as of this morning, there have been no further reports of firing sounds.

Confirming the matter, Palangkhali UP Chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said, "Residents in the border area have endured a sleepless night filled with fear. Although no additional gunshots were heard in the morning, an underlying sense of panic persists among the people."

Meanwhile, Ghumdhum Union's member of Ward No 1 Shafiqul Islam said that 2/3 gunshots were heard at the Tumbu border of Naikhongchhari Upazila in Bandarban on Monday morning.