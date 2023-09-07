92 organisations fined Tk5.74 lakh for selling saline higher prices

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined 92 organisations across the country over Tk5.74 lakh for selling saline at higher prices on Thursday.

Amid the deadly outbreak of dengue across the country, lifesaving DNS saline, priced at Tk80-90, is currently being sold at up to Tk500, according to DNCRP officials.

Consumers have alleged that many pharmacies and shops are not selling the saline despite having it in stock in hopes of making profits.

According to the DNCRP, it conducted special operations in a total of 37 districts across the country.

A total of 40 teams of the Directorate of Consumer Affairs participated in the campaign, including four teams in the Dhaka metropolitan area.