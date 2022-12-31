92 killed, 7,789 injured in political violence this year: HRSS

Ninety-two people were killed and 7,789 more injured in 758 incidents of political violence in the outgoing year, most of which took place centring ruling party factional strife and establishment of dominance, according to the annual human rights report of the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

In its observation, the HRSS stated that the most alarming thing this year was creating obstacles to peaceful meetings of the opposition parties, forced disappearance, assaults, mass arrests, transport strikes and intimidating opposition party leaders by going to their houses.

The report also stated that 123 opposition party men were shot in the outgoing year.

Besides, 3,038 opposition party men were arrested by the law enforcement agencies on political grounds while 2,257 sustained injuries due to inhumane torture and shootings.

Also, 100 were shot and 28 more tortured by the law enforcers.

The report also referred to the way BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up from their residence at midnight and later were shown arrested in a case.

In the first two months of 2022, a total of 52 people were killed, including four women and two children, and 1,410 were injured.

Of them, 45 were killed in the Union Parishad election violence.

Also, a seven-month-old child was shot dead by police in Thakurgaon election violence and four people were shot dead by the Border Guard of Bangladesh in Bogura.

