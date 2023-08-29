91 kg Bol fish caught in Kutubdia channel

A Bol fish weighing 91 kg was caught using a fishing rod in the Kutubdia channel of the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

After undergoing a three-phase trading process, the fish was sold for Tk1.27 lakh at the Teknaf bus stand fish market.

Nurul Hakim, the owner of Teknaf Fisheries, initially purchased the fish from the fisherman for Tk60,000 and subsequently sold it to another fish trader Iman Hossain for Tk77,000.

Iman Hossain said he sold the fish in pieces at the local fish market, priced at Tk1,400 per kg, while making announcements through a megaphone within the municipal area.

Teknaf Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Delwar Hossain mentioned that capturing such large fish is usually uncommon.

However, during the winter season, some big Bol fishes are caught in fishermen's nets.

He attributed this phenomenon to the effective enforcement of various fishing restrictions in the sea, enabling the fish to have the opportunity to grow.