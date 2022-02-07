90% cabinet decisions implemented in 3yrs: Report

07 February, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 03:15 pm

90% cabinet decisions implemented in 3yrs: Report

Photo: PID
Around 90% of the decisions, taken by the Cabinet in the last three years from January 2019 to December 2021, have been executed while the implementation of the remaining decisions is underway.

The Cabinet took a total of 689 decisions during the period.

Of them, 615 decisions have been implemented and the execution of 74 others is underway, according to a report placed in the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence, while others concerned were connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

"The implementation rate of the cabinet decisions taken in the three years is 89.26%," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting.

Some 251 ones (97.29%) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 232 (92.43%) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed and 132 ones (73.33%) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented.

In the three months from October 2021 to December 2021, the Cabinet took 56 decisions.

Of them, 34 decisions have already been executed and the implementation of the remaining 22 is now underway.

