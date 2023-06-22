9 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Jashore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

9 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Jashore

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
9 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Jashore

Nine workers were injured when the roof of a building under construction collapsed in Kholadanga area of Jashore Sadar Upazila on Thursday.

The building was being constructed for a Jashore power substation under West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC) Limited, Khulna. Its construction is being done by a company named Ideal Electrical Enterprise of Dhaka.

The workers present at the spot said that the roof beam of the building collapsed suddenly at the last stage of welding at around 12:30pm on Thursday. Nine people were injured. They have been admitted to Jashore General Hospital.

They also said, it is not clear if anyone is trapped under the roof. On receiving the information, the fire service went to the spot.

The injured workers are Tariqul Islam, 45, Hafizur Rahman, 50, Khokon Mollah, 37, Mominul, 27, Akidul, 35, , Shimul, 28, Abdul Hai, 28, Ilias, 45, and Iman Ali, 50.

Jashore Cantonment Fire Station Senior Station Manager Nahid Mahmud said they came to the spot after receiving information. They are working to find out if anyone is trapped inside.

Ikhtiyar Uddin, supervising engineer of WZPDC Jashore, said that this is a project work of WZPDC lJhenaidah. They have received reports of the collapse and are investigating.

Top News

building collapse / worker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

1h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

4h | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

20h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

19h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

23h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline