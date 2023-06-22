9 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Jashore

Nine workers were injured when the roof of a building under construction collapsed in Kholadanga area of Jashore Sadar Upazila on Thursday.

The building was being constructed for a Jashore power substation under West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC) Limited, Khulna. Its construction is being done by a company named Ideal Electrical Enterprise of Dhaka.

The workers present at the spot said that the roof beam of the building collapsed suddenly at the last stage of welding at around 12:30pm on Thursday. Nine people were injured. They have been admitted to Jashore General Hospital.

They also said, it is not clear if anyone is trapped under the roof. On receiving the information, the fire service went to the spot.

The injured workers are Tariqul Islam, 45, Hafizur Rahman, 50, Khokon Mollah, 37, Mominul, 27, Akidul, 35, , Shimul, 28, Abdul Hai, 28, Ilias, 45, and Iman Ali, 50.

Jashore Cantonment Fire Station Senior Station Manager Nahid Mahmud said they came to the spot after receiving information. They are working to find out if anyone is trapped inside.

Ikhtiyar Uddin, supervising engineer of WZPDC Jashore, said that this is a project work of WZPDC lJhenaidah. They have received reports of the collapse and are investigating.