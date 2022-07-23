9 women including Wasfia summit K2 in a day 

Alongside Bangladesh's celebrated mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen who became the first climber of the country to scale Pakistan's notorious K2 summit, eight other women achieved the feat on the same day.

They are Samina Baig and Naila Khiani of Pakistan, Stefi Troguet of Andorra, Afsana Hasamifard of Iran, Nelly Attar of Lebanon, Kristin Harila of Norway, Grace Tseng of Taiwan and Hai Jing of China.

All of them pushed the summit Friday (22 July) according to international media outlets. Elite Exped, the team of mountaineers which included Wasfia and Stefi, announced the achievement in a Facebook post.

Samina holds the record of being the first Pakistani amongst men and women to climb seven summits on seven continents, reports the Dawn.

From Iran, Afsaneh Hesamifard is the first woman to summit K2. Similarly, Lebanese-Saudi fitness expert Nelly Attar set a new record by becoming the first-ever Arab woman to summit the world's second highest peak.

Kristin Harila from Norway also summited K2 as part of her campaign to beat the time record of ascending all the 14 eight-thousands meter mountains across the world within six months.

Stefi Trougetfrom Andorra summited K2 without any supplemental oxygen and dedicated her summit to Sergi Mingote, Ali Sadpara, and Antonio Atanas who died while pushing K2 summit last year.

Hai Jing from China, who earlier climbed Everest without supplemental oxygen earlier also summited K2 without additional oxygen.

