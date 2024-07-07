9 vessels resume operations on Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route via alternative waterway after 14 days

Food and crucial supplies finally began to trickle back into Saint Martin's Island today (7 June) following a 14-day halt in ship and vessel operations following the spillover of the Myanmar conflict into Bangladesh territorial waters.

Nine vessels resumed operations on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route using an alternative waterway.

Three trawlers departed from Teknaf to Saint Martin's, while three trawlers and three speedboats traveled from Saint Martin's to Shah Porir Dwip.

"Three service trawlers, carrying over 150 passengers, left Saint Martin's Jetty for Shah Porir Dwip around 10:30am today. The trawlers, named SB Sumaiya, SB Allahdan, and SB Al-Noman, reached Shah Porir Dwip by 12:00pm," said the president of the Saint Martin Service Trawler Owners' Association, Abdur Rashid.

"Three trawlers named SB Abrar Hafiz, SB Osman Goni, and SB Rafia departed Teknaf with over 100 passengers, more than 200 gas cylinders, rice, lentils, and other food items. These trawlers arrived at Saint Martin's Jetty after 2:00pm", he added.

Khorshed Alam, president of the Speedboat Cooperative Society in Teknaf, said three speedboats carrying 25 passengers reached Shah Porir Dwip from Saint Martin in the morning.

"Due to the conflict in Myanmar, boat operations on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route were halted. However, with administrative assistance, trawlers made two trips using an alternative route. The alternative route also became impassable due to rough seas. Finally today some vessels resumed operations," said Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Saint Martin union.

"Previously, the boats traveled through Myanmar's waters, but now, due to the conflict, they are using the internal route within Bangladesh during high tides. Each vessel is flying the national flag prominently," he added.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury said, "Boat operations on the Teknaf-Saint Martin route are returning to normal. So far, six service trawlers and three speedboats have operated on the alternative route. We hope everything will normalise soon.

"Due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, we are still monitoring the situation. Until the conflict subsides, all types of vessels will operate on the alternative Teknaf-Saint Martin route to ensure the safety of people and property. We will notify the public of any changes once the situation normalises", he added.

On 1 June, a trawler carrying goods and 10 passengers to Saint Martin's from Teknaf was fired upon in the Naikhangdia area due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

On 5 June, during the suspended Teknaf upazila parishad vice-chairman election at a centre in Saint Martin's, the returning trawler with the magistrate and election officials was also fired upon at the same location.

Another trawler was targeted on 8 June, and finally, on 11 June, a speedboat was fired upon. These incidents occurred within Bangladesh's territorial waters but originated from Myanmar's waters.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in these four incidents.

Considering safety concerns, the boat service between Teknaf and Saint Martin's was suspended, leading to food shortages and difficulties in emergency travel on the island.