9 suspects detained for attacking train, snatching valuables in Tongi

Police have so far detained nine suspects in connection with the attack on a train and snatching valuables from its passengers at Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur on Thursday night.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Kamalapur Railway Police Station, confirmed the development on Friday morning, saying that police could round up nine people for attacking the train and taking away valuables from passengers after conducting drivers in and around the Tongi area over Thursday night.

The arrestees--Mehedi Hasan Joy, 26, Md Rony, 35, Rabiul Hasan, 40, Md Swadin, 30, Md Saiful Islam Jakir, 25, Md Masud, 27, Md Nasir, 20, Md Nayon Hasan, 28, and Md Ashiq, 22, are residents of different areas under Tongi.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Dhaka-bound train 'Karnaphuli Express' from Chattogram came under attack when it had been waiting to enter the Outer Signal of Tongi Railway Station around 10:30 pm.

Towhidul Islam, station master of Tongi Railway Junction, said snatching occurred in some bogies after the train stopped at the Outer Signal.

The miscreants hurled stones targeting passengers through windows of the train, creating panic in the train. A few passengers and a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

The miscreants ran away soon after police had rushed to the spot, the station master said, adding that drives were conducted to nab the miscreants.