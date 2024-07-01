9 sued for 'derogatory remarks' against Bangabandhu, PM Hasina

A case under the Cyber Security Act has been filed accusing nine people for making "derogatory remarks" against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media.

Abdul Qaium, co-secretary of Sunamganj district unit of Chhatra League, filed the case with the court of Sylhet Cyber Tribunal Judge Md Monir Kamal on Monday (1 July).

Taking the allegations into cognisance, the court ordered Sunamganj Sadar Police to investigate it, said Advocate Bijit P Das Purkayastha, lawyer of the plaintiff.

The accused are Md Kawshar Ahmed, Abdul Mumin Rahi, Md Naeem Ahmed, Suebur Rahman, Nilufa Parvin, Shahriar Kabir Selim, Shipon Ahmed, Sanjida Islam Toma and Jewel Ahmed.

According to the case statement, the accused have been distorting photos of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a long time and insulting them on social media.

