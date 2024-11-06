9 police officers sent on retirement

Nine police officers, including an additional superintendent of police and six assistant superintendents of police, have been sent on retirement.

The police officials are Additional Superintendent of Police Bhuiyan Mahbub Hasan, Assistant Superintendents of Police Mehedy Hasan Rontu, Md Azizur Rahman Sarkar, Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Akteruzzaman, Aleppa Raju Saha, Ranjit Kumar Barua, Abu Md Fazlul Karim and Md Ziaur Rahman,

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued nine separate gazette notifications today (6 November) signed by Senior Secretary Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen.

According to the notifications, they were sent on retirement from government service in the public interest as per the provisions of section 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018.