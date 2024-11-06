9 police officers sent on retirement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 12:07 am

Related News

9 police officers sent on retirement

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 12:07 am
9 police officers sent on retirement

Nine police officers, including an additional superintendent of police and six assistant superintendents of police, have been sent on retirement. 

The police officials are Additional Superintendent of Police Bhuiyan Mahbub Hasan, Assistant Superintendents of Police Mehedy Hasan Rontu, Md Azizur Rahman Sarkar, Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Akteruzzaman, Aleppa Raju Saha, Ranjit Kumar Barua, Abu Md Fazlul Karim and Md Ziaur Rahman,

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued nine separate gazette notifications today (6 November) signed by Senior Secretary Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the notifications, they were sent on retirement from government service in the public interest as per the provisions of section 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018.

Top News

police officers / retirement / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

4h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

1h | Videos
Carew shines for years on robust liquor sales

Carew shines for years on robust liquor sales

3h | Videos
World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

6h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

6h | Videos