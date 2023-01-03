9 people return home from militants' den

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday handed over four boys and five girls, who left their homes after becoming victims of militancy following various contents posted on Facebook and other online sites, to their families as they were earlier rescued.

RAB Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain formally handed over them to their families at a function titled "Naba Diganter Pathe" held at RAB headquarters here.

The RAB DG congratulated the boys and girls, who returned to the path of light from darkness, with flowers and gifted them with books.

He gave each of them Tk10,000 in cash.

M Khurshid Hossain said that they would participate in nation-building after receiving proper education.

The recovered boys and girls claimed that they left homes to pray in isolation and finally reached a militant camp. Later, they realised their mistake and returned from the militant den. But, as they could not return to the family, they kept roaming in different places.

RAB rescued them on 22 December and took them into custody and handed them over to their families through counselling.