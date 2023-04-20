9 killed in road crashes in 3 districts

At least nine people including three of a family were killed and 12 others injured in separate road crashes in Dinajpur, Munshiganj and Natore districts on Thursday (20 April).

In Munshiganj, four people were killed when a bus hit a parked truck on Bangabandhu Expressway at Shologhar in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj district in the morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 8:45am when the bus hit the stationary truck, leaving two dead on the spot and injuring two others, said Molla Zakir Hossain, in-charge of Highway Police.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

In Dinajpur, three members of a family including two children were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a three-wheeler carrying four people while overtaking a bus at Uchitpur in Chirirbandar upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Uttam, 35, son of Shankar, Uttam's wife Pallabi, 32 and their nine–year–old son Arnab of Parbatipur upazila and Mahanta, 8, son of Palash Mahanta of Mirzapur in Nawabganj upazila.

Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 11am when the bus rammed into the three-wheeler while overtaking a bus, leaving two children dead on the spot and four others injured.

Of the injured, Uttam and his wife Pallabi died on way to a hospital while the two others were taken to a local hospital.

The family met the tragic accident while going to Sikdarhat to visit a herbal medicine practitioner (Kabiraj) in Sadar upazila.

Vehicular movement on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway remained suspended for two hours following the accident.

In Natore, Imon Hossain, 19, a student of Sadhonpur Pangu Niketon College, was killed when a motorbike carrying him plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting an electric pole at Jagadishpur area in Naldanga upazila around 12am.