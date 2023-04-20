9 killed in road crashes in 3 districts

Bangladesh

UNB
20 April, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

9 killed in road crashes in 3 districts

UNB
20 April, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Representational image. Photo:
Representational image. Photo:

At least nine people including three of a family were killed and 12 others injured in separate road crashes in Dinajpur, Munshiganj and Natore districts on Thursday (20 April).

In Munshiganj, four people were killed when a bus hit a parked truck on Bangabandhu Expressway at Shologhar in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj district in the morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 8:45am when the bus hit the stationary truck, leaving two dead on the spot and injuring two others, said Molla Zakir Hossain, in-charge of Highway Police.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

In Dinajpur, three members of a family including two children were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a three-wheeler carrying four people while overtaking a bus at Uchitpur in Chirirbandar upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Uttam, 35, son of Shankar, Uttam's wife Pallabi, 32 and their nine–year–old son Arnab of Parbatipur upazila and Mahanta, 8, son of Palash Mahanta of Mirzapur in Nawabganj upazila.

Asaduzzaman Asad, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 11am when the bus rammed into the three-wheeler while overtaking a bus, leaving two children dead on the spot and four others injured.

Of the injured, Uttam and his wife Pallabi died on way to a hospital while the two others were taken to a local hospital.

The family met the tragic accident while going to Sikdarhat to visit a herbal medicine practitioner (Kabiraj) in Sadar upazila.

Vehicular movement on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway remained suspended for two hours following the accident.

In Natore, Imon Hossain, 19, a student of Sadhonpur Pangu Niketon College, was killed when a motorbike carrying him plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting an electric pole at Jagadishpur area in Naldanga upazila around 12am.

Top News

road accident / Accident / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

5h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

3h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

22h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

23h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

1d | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka