8th International Day of Yoga celebrated in Dhaka

The High Commission of India in Dhaka celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday (21 June).

Around 1000 people exercised Yoga together at the Shaheed Suhrawardy National Stadium in Dhaka, reads an Indian HC press release.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami delivered the welcome remarks.

Yoga associations and institutes, students from various schools, colleges and universities in Bangladesh participated in the celebrations of IDY.

Several celebrities including sports personalities, popular film actors, singers etc. participated in the event.

Experts and students of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) demonstrated Common Yoga Protocol and yoga asanas.

Apart from the above, various other Yoga organizations and Institutes also organized separate programmes to mark the IDY event today.