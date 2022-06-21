8th International Day of Yoga celebrated in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

8th International Day of Yoga celebrated in Dhaka

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 04:07 pm
8th International Day of Yoga celebrated in Dhaka

The High Commission of India in Dhaka celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday (21 June). 

Around 1000 people exercised Yoga together at the Shaheed Suhrawardy National Stadium in Dhaka, reads an Indian HC press release. 

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami delivered the welcome remarks.

Yoga associations and institutes, students from various schools, colleges and universities in Bangladesh participated in the celebrations of IDY. 

Several celebrities including sports personalities, popular film actors, singers etc. participated in the event.

Experts and students of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) demonstrated Common Yoga Protocol and yoga asanas. 

Apart from the above, various other Yoga organizations and Institutes also organized separate programmes to mark the IDY event today.

Yoga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

8h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

7h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

34m | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

6h | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

6h | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply