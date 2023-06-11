89 sued over police-Jubo Dal activists clash in Cumilla

Bangladesh

UNB
11 June, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:00 am

89 sued over police-Jubo Dal activists clash in Cumilla

A case was filed against 89 BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash between Jubo Dal activists and police in Cumilla town during the party's procession on Friday.

Sub-Inspector Khaju Mia of Cumilla Kotowali Model police station filed the case accusing 19 named and 70 unnamed BNP leaders and activists, said Najmul Hasan, sub-inspector and investigative officer of the case.

Cumilla South District Jubo Dal Acting Convenor Khalilur Rahman Biplab, Member Secretary Farid Uddin Shiblu, Metropolitan Jubo Dal Senior Joint Convener Riaz Uddin Riaz, Member Secretary Raman Hasan, Adarsha Sadar Upazila Jubo Dal Convenor Saiful Islam have been made accused in the case.

The clash broke out on Friday afternoon when Jubo Dal leaders and activists tried to take out a march protesting the arrest of Abdul Monayem Munna, the central general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal.

BNP activists allegedly hurled brickbats toward police while the police responded with baton charges, leading to a clash between the activists and the police.

20 BNP leaders and activists reportedly sustained injuries during the clash.

Police detained 10 leaders and activists in connection with the clash.

Cumilla

