89 cases filed over arson and vandalism incidents between 28 Oct to 4 Nov: DMP official

A total of 89 cases have been filed so far in connection with the arson and vandalism incidents that took place in Dhaka since 28 October, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official said today.

"In those cases, a total of 2,172 BNP-Jaamat men have been arrested so far," DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) KN Niyoti Roy told The Business Standard on Sunday (5 November).

Awami League, BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami and their allies took to the streets on 28 October after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength. But the BNP postponed its rally at Nayapaltan around 2:15pm following clashes with law enforcers.

The BNP observed a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal the next day to protest the "police action on the gathering."

Following the clashes during the 28 October rally, the BNP leaders and activists across the country faced mass arrests. Police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on 29 October. He was later shown arrested in murder and arson cases filed with the Paltan Police Station.

At least two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields as BNP activists, law enforcers and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on 28 October.

The opposition party then announced a hartal on 29 October, which was marred with incidents including arson attacks on buses and clashes with police, resulting in three deaths.

Meanwhile, dozens of cases were filed against BNP leaders and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested in a case over vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the 28 October rally.

The BNP then announced a three-day nationwide blockade starting on 31 October to protest against the detention of Mirza Fakhrul, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

The 4 days of opposition movement have been marred by incidents of violence across the country.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami again called a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning on 5 November to mount pressure on the government.