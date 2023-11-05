89 cases filed over arson and vandalism incidents between 28 Oct to 4 Nov: DMP official

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 02:42 pm

Related News

89 cases filed over arson and vandalism incidents between 28 Oct to 4 Nov: DMP official

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 02:42 pm
89 cases filed over arson and vandalism incidents between 28 Oct to 4 Nov: DMP official

A total of 89 cases have been filed so far in connection with the arson and vandalism incidents that took place in Dhaka since 28 October, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official said today.

"In those cases, a total of 2,172 BNP-Jaamat men have been arrested so far," DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) KN Niyoti Roy told The Business Standard on Sunday (5 November). 

Awami League, BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami and their allies took to the streets on 28 October after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength. But the BNP postponed its rally at Nayapaltan around 2:15pm following clashes with law enforcers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP observed a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal the next day to protest the "police action on the gathering."

Following the clashes during the 28 October rally, the BNP leaders and activists across the country faced mass arrests. Police detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on 29 October. He was later shown arrested in murder and arson cases filed with the Paltan Police Station.

At least two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields as BNP activists, law enforcers and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on 28 October.

The opposition party then announced a hartal on 29 October, which was marred with incidents including arson attacks on buses and clashes with police, resulting in three deaths.

Meanwhile, dozens of cases were filed against BNP leaders and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was arrested in a case over vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the 28 October rally. 

The BNP then announced a three-day nationwide blockade starting on 31 October to protest against the detention of Mirza Fakhrul, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.

The 4 days of opposition movement have been marred by incidents of violence across the country.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami again called a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning on 5 November to mount pressure on the government.

Top News

DMP / violence / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

2h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

7h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

7h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

1h | TBS World
Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

19h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

18h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

22h | TBS World