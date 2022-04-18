89% Cabinet’s decisions implemented till March 2022

Photo: BSS

Some 89% of decisions taken by the Cabinet from January 2019 to March 2022, have been implemented, while the implementation of the remaining 11% is underway.

The Cabinet took a total of 748 decisions during the period. Of them, 666 have already been implemented and the implementation of 82 others is underway, according to a report placed at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (18 March).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting held at her office.

"The implementation rate of the cabinet's decisions since January 2019 is 89.04 per cent," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.

Some 252 decisions (97.67%) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 237 ones (94.42%) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed, 141 ones (78.33%) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented and 36 ones (61.02%) out of 59 decisions taken in 2022 (till March) were executed.