89 BNP men sued in Kishoreganj for 'attacking' police during Tuesday's march

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

89 BNP men sued in Kishoreganj for 'attacking' police during Tuesday's march

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 04:58 pm
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

A case has been filed against 89 BNP leaders and activists on charge of attacking police during BNP's Tuesday's march in Kishoreganj. 

Sub Inspector Fazlur Rahman of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station filed the case on Wednesday morning.

Mohammad Daud, officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, said Jubo Dal President Khasruzzaman Sharif, district Swechhasebak Dal member secretary Abu Naser Sumon and district Jubo Dal organising secretary Tarekuzzaman among 19 were named in the case. 

No arrests have been made in this case yet, he added.

According to police, 19 policemen were injured in a clash with BNP activists during the party's march programme in Rathkhola area of the district on Tuesday.

District BNP vice president Jahangir Alam Molla said at least 50 partymen were injured in Tuesday's clash. They have been undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

As part of the pre-announced program, BNP leaders and activists from various upazilas and municipalities gathered at Gurudayal College ground in the district town on Tuesday morning.

When they reached the Rathkhala area at 12:30pm, police obstructed them.

Refusing to be deterred by the police barricade, the BNP procession attempted to move forward, and police responded with a baton charge, resulting in a clash between law enforcers and BNP leaders and activists.

Top News

BNP / case / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers