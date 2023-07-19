89 BNP men sued in Kishoreganj for 'attacking' police during Tuesday's march

A case has been filed against 89 BNP leaders and activists on charge of attacking police during BNP's Tuesday's march in Kishoreganj.

Sub Inspector Fazlur Rahman of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station filed the case on Wednesday morning.

Mohammad Daud, officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, said Jubo Dal President Khasruzzaman Sharif, district Swechhasebak Dal member secretary Abu Naser Sumon and district Jubo Dal organising secretary Tarekuzzaman among 19 were named in the case.

No arrests have been made in this case yet, he added.

According to police, 19 policemen were injured in a clash with BNP activists during the party's march programme in Rathkhola area of the district on Tuesday.

District BNP vice president Jahangir Alam Molla said at least 50 partymen were injured in Tuesday's clash. They have been undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

As part of the pre-announced program, BNP leaders and activists from various upazilas and municipalities gathered at Gurudayal College ground in the district town on Tuesday morning.

When they reached the Rathkhala area at 12:30pm, police obstructed them.

Refusing to be deterred by the police barricade, the BNP procession attempted to move forward, and police responded with a baton charge, resulting in a clash between law enforcers and BNP leaders and activists.