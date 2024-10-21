8,800 Bangladeshi expats applied for voter registration

The Election Commission held a meeting on national identity card correction, new voter registration in Cumilla region on Monday (21 October). Photo: UNB

As many as 8,786 Bangladeshi expatriates, hailing from six districts of Cumilla region, have so far applied from seven foreign countries to be Bangladeshi voters since the Election Commission started its initiative in this regard.

As of 20 October, the Election Commission received the highest 4,235 applications from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while 1,234 applications from Italy and 957 applications from the United Kingdom (UK).

Besides, 655 applications have been received from Saudi Arabia, 1,067 from Kuwait, 529 from Qatar and 109 applications from Malaysia, according to statistics placed in a meeting of the EC Secretariat on Monday (21 October).

The expatriates went abroad from the Cumilla region comprising six districts - Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Feni.

The EC started the voter registration process in the UAE in May 2023, Italy, UK and Saudi Arabia in October 2023, Qatar and Kuwait in March 2024 and Malaysia in July 2024.

Among the 8,786 applicants, the biometrics of 3,817 expatriates had already been collected in the Bangladeshi missions stationed in the seven foreign countries.

Following investigations, 3,409 out of 8,786 applications were approved, 81 ones are now awaiting approval, and 1,087 applications were rejected.

Besides, the investigations over 4,209 other applications continue by the Thana election offices.

Meanwhile, a total of 162,764 people from the six districts applied seeking their enrolment in the voter lists during the seven months (from 2 March- 20 October).

Of them, 60,523 applications from Cumilla district, 38,791 from Brahmanbaria, 22,534 from Noakhali, 19,003 from Chandpur, 11,523 from Laxmipur and 10,390 from Feni.

Among the total applications, 103,398 ones were already approved, while 32,582 applications were rejected and 26,800 ones now remain pending.