88 gold bars seized at Shahjalal airport

Customs officials seized 88 gold bars weighing 10.22 kgs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.

According to the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, the gold bars were seized from a Biman flight that landed at the airport today from Sharjah.

The value of the gold is around Tk7 crore.

The gold bars were hidden inside the waste tank drain access panel of the aircraft's cargo hole, said a press release of the CIID.

The seized gold bars will be deposited to the treasury.

The process of filling a case under the Customs Act is underway. No one has been arrested in this connection.

So far, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate seized 184 kgs gold worth Tk1,292 crore in 2021-2022 fiscal year.