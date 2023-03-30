88% of Agartala-Akhaura railway project complete, to finish in 5-6 months: Tripura minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 12:28 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Wednesday (29 March) that over 88% of work on the Agartala-Akhaura international railway connectivity project is over and the remaining work is expected to be finished in the next five-six months, reports The Indian Express.

"The work is going on in two phases – the one from Badharghat to Nischintapur on the Indian side will have broad gauge tracks, whereas there will be metre gauge tracks on the Bangladesh side…," he said while talking to reporters.

The proposed 15-km Agartala-Akhaura railway will connect India's Agartala and Bangladesh's Akhaura via an international immigration station at Nischintapur along the Indo-Bangla border.

"The dreams of people from this state to start business relations with Bangladesh will be bolstered after the completion of this project. Tripura will reach a significant position in terms of trade and commerce and job opportunities will be created for unemployed youths along with creating a new route for public and goods transport," Sushanta added.

The project is being carried out by two companies, IRCON on the Indian side and Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited on the Bangladesh side, according to the agreement between the two countries.

Akhaura-Agartala rail link

