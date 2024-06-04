8.33 crore trees to be planted this year during monsoon: Environment secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
04 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 06:34 pm

Related News

8.33 crore trees to be planted this year during monsoon: Environment secretary

She also said trees are being planted on a large scale for the conservation of forests, biodiversity and wildlife in the country

UNB
04 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 06:34 pm
Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed, on the left side of the environment minister, attended a press briefing held over the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair programme on Tuesday (4 June). Photo: UNB
Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed, on the left side of the environment minister, attended a press briefing held over the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair programme on Tuesday (4 June). Photo: UNB

The government has taken a plan to plant 8.33 crore trees during this monsoon across the country, said Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

The government has set a target to bring 22.37% to 25% land under tree coverage while the forest coverage will be elevated from 14.1% to 16%, she said while speaking at a press briefing held over the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair programme on Tuesday (4 June).

She also said trees are being planted on a large scale for the conservation of forests, biodiversity and wildlife in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 2,17,402 hectares of blocks and 30,252 km seedling strip garden have been created while 11.21 crore saplings have been distributed and planted from 2009-10 FY to 22-23 FY, she said.

Besides, almost 89,853 hectares of coastal land were brought under forestation.

Like previous years, the World Environment Day will be observed across the country as elsewhere around the world on Wednesday in a befitting manner.

The theme of this year's Environment Day is 'Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience'.

Top News

Moonsoon / Bangladesh / Tree Plantation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

11h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

51m | Videos
England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

3h | Videos
The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

7h | Videos