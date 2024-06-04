8.33 crore trees to be planted this year during monsoon: Environment secretary

Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed, on the left side of the environment minister, attended a press briefing held over the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair programme on Tuesday (4 June). Photo: UNB

The government has taken a plan to plant 8.33 crore trees during this monsoon across the country, said Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

The government has set a target to bring 22.37% to 25% land under tree coverage while the forest coverage will be elevated from 14.1% to 16%, she said while speaking at a press briefing held over the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair programme on Tuesday (4 June).

She also said trees are being planted on a large scale for the conservation of forests, biodiversity and wildlife in the country.

A total of 2,17,402 hectares of blocks and 30,252 km seedling strip garden have been created while 11.21 crore saplings have been distributed and planted from 2009-10 FY to 22-23 FY, she said.

Besides, almost 89,853 hectares of coastal land were brought under forestation.

Like previous years, the World Environment Day will be observed across the country as elsewhere around the world on Wednesday in a befitting manner.

The theme of this year's Environment Day is 'Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience'.