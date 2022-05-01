82 lakh SIM users left Dhaka on Eid holiday

Bangladesh

82 lakh SIM users left Dhaka on Eid holiday

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday said that around 82 lakh SIM users of different mobile operators went out of Dhaka between 27-30 April ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sharing the statistics on his Facebook post, the minister mentioned that this is not the statistic for people as an individual can carry up to 15 SIM cards. 

According to the data, a total of 43,90,000 subscribers of Grameenphone, Banglalink, Robi, and Teletalk mobile operators left Dhaka between 29-30 April.

The number was 30,00,000 between 27-29 April. 
 

 

 

