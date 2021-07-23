8.2 lakh people entered Dhaka on Thursday: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 07:10 pm

At least 8.2 lakh people entered into the capital on Thursday, a day after the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, said Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Friday.

Among them 224,709 are subscribers of Grameen Phone, 304,491 of Robi, 248,152 of Banglalink, and 39, 164 of Teletalk, he said.

Besides, a total of 1,04,94,000 users of different mobile operators have left Dhaka between 15 July to 22 July, the minister said in his social media account on Friday.

According to the data, a total of 10,494,683 subscribers left Dhaka in 8 days since 15 June.   

 

