813 raped, 112 sexually harassed in 8 months: NGCAF Report 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 05:42 pm

In last eight months, 813 women were raped and 112 girl children were sexually harassed in Bangladesh.

According to a report of the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum (NGCAF) published Thursday, 140 women and girl children were abducted and trafficked abroad, reports jagonews.  

NGCAF Editor Nasima Akter Jolly presented the "Girl Child Situation Monitoring Report 2021" at a programme at the National Press Club.

There were 26,695 rape cases across the country from 2016 to October 2020, the report said. 

In addition, from August 2020 to August this year, 1,253 girls became victims of child marriage. 

Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, founder secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) and president of the NGCAF, said, "There is no rule of law in our country. No incident (of violence against women and children) is given importance until it is covered by media." 

NGCAF put forward a set of proposals to reduce violence against women and children. 

These are – speedy completion of child abuse and rape trials, formation of sexual harassment preventive laws, ending political and administrative asylum for abusers, creating separate departments for women and children and increasing administration and law enforcement agencies' surveillance to stop child marriage.

