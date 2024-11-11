81 Rohingyas detained while infiltrating from Myanmar through Bandarban border

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:42 pm

TBS Report

11 November, 2024, 06:35 pm

Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:42 pm

They have been handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for pushback

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 06:42 pm
The detained Rohingyas are now under BGB&#039;s custody. Photo: Collected
The detained Rohingyas are now under BGB's custody. Photo: Collected

Security forces detained 81 Rohingyas attempting to cross the Myanmar border illegally through Bandarban's Alikadam. 

The detentions took place this morning (11 November) during three separate operations by upazila administration and law enforcement forces at different entry points along the Poyamuhuri border in Alikadam's Kurukpata Union. 

Among the detainees, 31 are children and 50 are adults.

Mirza Zahir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Alikadam Police Station, said the 81 Rohingyas detained in the operation have been handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for pushback. 

Recent clashes in Myanmar's Rakhine State have prompted increased security measures along the borders of Cox's Bazar and Naikhongchhari to prevent unauthorised entry. 

According to locals, human traffickers have resorted to using the more remote Kurukpata border in Alikadam to facilitate illegal crossings in exchange of money. 
 

Rohingya / Myanmar / Bangladesh

