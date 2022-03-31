81% internet users watch content abusive to women: Study

Some 81% of internet users in the country watch content abusive to women, finds a study by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).

Contents condemning and insulting women are frequently posted on YouTube, a video-sharing social media platform, by YouTubers in the country, and most internet users watch them as well, reads the report, titled "Impact of easy accessibility of pornography on the internet and its relevance with violence against women and girls in Bangladesh", disclosed on Thursday.

While presenting the research report at the National Press Club, ABM Sirajul Hossain, innovation adviser to Dnet, said, "The study was aimed at understanding the nature and depth of pornography present on the internet and what degrading content is being spread online, and how technology or ICT is being used for sexual and arousal purposes.

"Attempts were also made to find out the primary purpose of those consumers behind watching or accepting the abusive material being spread about women on the net."

It has been found that pornographic content, which has been made locally, spreads more and has a great impact on society, said Sirajul Hossain, adding that here locally made pornography is used more for condemning, torturing, and humiliating women rather than for obscenity.

Dnet, a non-government organisation, conducted the study on 518 people, of whom 53% were men.

The research was done through desk research, online research, hypothesis, survey, and analysis in 16 districts of eight divisions.

The study has also found that 82% of respondents believe that violence against and exploitation of girls have increased in society.

The research presentation was moderated by Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam.

Mohammed Shahadat Hossain, executive director of Dnet, spoke at the session.