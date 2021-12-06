8,000 Chattogram prisoners to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Nurse Gavriil Hadjioannou holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the health centre of Karyes, the administrative centre of the all-male Orthodox monastic community of Mount Athos, Greece, November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The Health Services Division has decided to inoculate Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to 8,000 prisoners in Chattogram jail.

The vaccination drive is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Elias Chowdhury said, "The jail authorities have prepared an air-conditioned room to store the vaccines where every day around 500 prisoners will be inoculated. However, we are preparing another room as well."

Dr Md Elias Chowdhury visited the probable vaccination centre in the jail on 2 December, Senior Jail Superintendent Shafiqul Islam Khan told TBS.

The jail superintendent was accompanied by Jail Hospital Medical Officer Shamim Reza and representative of the World Health Organization at the time.