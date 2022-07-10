80% waste cleared in Dhaka North areas

About 80% of the waste of sacrificial animals has been cleared in Dhaka North City Corporation areas.

Besides, 100% of waste disposal has been reported in 11 wards of the city corporation, Mokbul Hossain, public relations officer at Dhaka North told the media.

Dhaka North deployed 10,000 workers to remove the sacrificial wastes.

A control room was also set up in the city corporation building.

At the same time six hundred vehicles were kept ready to remove the waste along with perishable poly bags and an adequate amount of bleaching powder.