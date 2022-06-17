80% of Sylhet division now under water

About 80 percent of Sylhet division goes under water as the flood situation has broken all past record of the country. 90% of Sunamganj is inundated while other three districts ((Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet) submerged except some high-rise places, hilly areas and buildings in the city.

The government's flood forecasting and warning centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue upstream of India and Bangladesh for the next three days.

The flood situation in the Sylhet region may deteriorate further.

According to flood forecasting and warning centre, water of all rivers in Sylhet division and Teesta of northern region is flowing over the danger level. Of the different rivers across the country, water at 106 points has increased and decreased at 20 points.

Communication of most of the region of Sylhet division has collapsed due to the deterioration of the flood condition. Telephone network has become ineffective.

Power cut

Electricity supply also has been halted to avoid accidents in the hilly areas of Chhatak and Sunamganj areas amid the flood. Electricity supply in the Sylhet area might also be halted as the switchboard of Kumargaon grid sub-station has been submerged.

The State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid urged the people to be patient amid the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet.

"Electricity will be restored as soon as the flood situation improves," the minister said, adding that the matter is being monitored.

Companiganj Upazila Family Planning and Health Officer Dr Md Selim said that service of the hospital are being disrupted due to lack of electricity.

"We are trying to run generators and continue providing services. But it is not possible to run various equipments including X-ray machine with the help of a generator. So these services are halted for now." he added.

Bangladesh Army joined the efforts to control the flood situation in Sylhet on Friday (17 June) at the request of the local authority. The Army has already started rescue operations in the area, reads an ISPR press release.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination that was due to start on 19 June has been postponed considering the deteriorating flood situation in the country.

Also, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has been closed till 25 June as well.

Twenty-one students of Dhaka University have been trapped in the flood while visiting Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj.

They went there three days ago and the flood situation in Sunamganj deteriorated on Thursday (16 June). They have taken shelter in a restaurant named Panshi in Sunamganj.

They are now in dire straits due to various crises including food and drinking water and are urging to rescue them.

Earlier in mid-May, Sylhet saw its worst flood in 18 years. Most of the 12 upazilas and towns in the district were inundated and electricity, gas, and water supply were disrupted at that time. Now the floods have hit Sylhet again.

Sylhet and Sunamganj have been inundated since Wednesday leaving at least 10 lakh people marooned, according to the district administration.

Residents of the flood affected areas are suffering from the lack of drinking water, food, electricity and sanitary facilities.

Shamsuddin Ahmed, who has been stuck in the flood for three days in Fatehpur of Gowainghat said, even the tubewell in his house has been submerged in water. Yet he is unable to go to the shelter.

He said, "We are surrounded by water. I can't find any boat to go to the shelter with my family. My mobile phone is out of charge, as there is no electricity. As a result, I can't communicate with anyone. In this situation we cannot do anything other than sit at home amid the water."

The flood situation deteriorated in five upazilas of Sylhet – Sadar, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj and Jaintapur, where five lakh people have been left stranded.

Roads, houses, and educational institutions in most areas of these upazilas and many government offices have been flooded.

Also, houses and business organisations in different areas of Sylhet city including Shahjalal Uposhohor, Teroratan, Sobhani Ghat, and Kalighat are submerged, disrupting road communication in the areas.

Not only in Sylhet, but in different areas of Sunamganj including Nabinagar, West Teghoria, and North Arpin Nagar, water has entered many houses.

The water level of the Surma River increased 26 cm in 24 hours at Sunamganj point. The river there was flowing 50 cm above the danger mark on Thursday afternoon.