80 red and green boats on Padma river to welcome PM

80 red-green boats are ready on the Padma river to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who will inaugurate the Padma Multipurpose Bridge today.

Diplomats, government officials, political leaders, and other invited guests have reached the Mawa site to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Around 1000 guests have arrived at the main venue which has been designed in the shape of the Padma bridge. The venue can hold up to 3500 people.

The Padma Bridge project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding which is believed to bring a new world to the country's economy by connecting 21 southwestern districts through roads and railways with the capital.

Starting in 1999 with a pre-feasibility study, construction of the bridge, which has since generated numerous headlines, has had its share of delays and even courted controversy.

The construction of the bridge was supposed to start in 2015, but the cancellation of foreign aid for it and an increasing depth of the river, among other complications, delayed the work.