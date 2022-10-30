80 political parties apply to EC for registration

A total of 80 political parties have applied to the Election Commission (EC) for registration, eyeing the forthcoming national elections.

The Election Commission published the list of the political parties Sunday (30 October), the last day of application submission.

The list includes a number of political parties whose registrations were rejected previously.

There were some newly formed parties among the petitioners.

Gono Odhikar Parishad has also submitted its application to the Election Commission (EC) to get registered as a political party.

Nurul Huq, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said they have met all conditions set by the Election Commission and submitted all documents required to the Deputy Secretary of the commission on Sunday (30 October).

The full list is provided below: