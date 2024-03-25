8 sustain bullet wounds in Narayanganj clash

At least eight people sustained bullet wounds during a clash in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj this morning.

The supporters of former union chairman Rafiqul Islam, also chairman of Rongdhonu Group, and former union member Mosharaf Hossain locked in a clash in Naura area of Rupganj's Kayetpara union around 6:00am.

The injured in the clash are Akbor, Tajul, Joynal, Shamim, Moktar Hossain, Nur Hossain, Arif and Roman.

According to locals, among the injured are the supporters of UP member Mosharaf Hossain.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

They are out of danger, he added.

According to police and locals, there was a long-standing dispute between Rafiqul and Mosharaf over land business in the Kayetpara area. Their supporters frequently clashed with each other in attempts to establish supremacy in the area.

On Sunday night, supporters of Mosharaf beat up Rafiqul's follower fish seller Nazmul and snatched his money. Tensions escalated from this incident, leading to a clash between the two groups this morning.

Mosharaf's son Nirob Hossain said, "Followers of Rafiqul Islam's brother, Mizanur Rahman, attacked our house in the morning. When we attempted to resist, they fired at us. At least 8 people sustained bullet wounds during the incident."

He, however, denied the allegation of extorting money from the fish seller.

Rafiqul's brother Mizanur Rahman refuted leading the attack and said, "Last night, without any provocation, they beat up a local fish seller and took away his money. The villagers got agitated in the morning, leading to the incident."

Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (C Circle) Abir Hossain said, "The supporters of Mosharaf clashed with followers of Rafiqul over the longstanding dispute. I have been informed that eight people were injured in the clash."

Appropriate legal action will be taken following the investigation, he added.