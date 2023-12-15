8 shops gutted in Chattogram fire causing damage of Tk1 crore

Eight shops were burnt to ashes in a fire at Mitachara Bazar of Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram in the early morning on Friday. Photo: TBS

Eight business establishments were burnt to ashes in a devastating fire at Mitachara Bazar of Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram in the early morning on Friday.

The fire broke out at a furniture shop around 3:30am from an electric short circuit and engulfed the adjacent shops, Imam Hossain Patwari, Station Officer of Mirsarai Fire Service Station, told The Business Standard.

Everything was burnt before local people and firefighters came and brought the fire under control, he added.

The affected businessmen claimed that the fire damaged goods and structures worth Tk1 crore.

The affected establishments are - Anwar Hossain's grocery shop, Rafiqul Islam's decorator's shop, two shops of Khokon, Saiful Islam's lighting shop, and a furniture shop.

Imam Hossain said upon receiving information at 4am two units from the station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in half an hour. "But it took almost two hours to extinguish the fire," he said, adding that the extent of damage made by the fire was under investigation.