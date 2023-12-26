8 presiding officers show caused for participating in campaign for ‘boat’ candidate in N’ganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 08:28 pm

Eight presiding officers (in the back row) were seen participating in an election campaign of AL candidate for Narayanganj-2 constituency Nazrul Islam. Photo: Collected
An Election Commission (EC) inquiry committee in Narayanganj has served show cause notice to eight presiding officers for violating election code of conduct by participating in the campaign of a "boat" symbol candidate in Araihazar upazila.

Senior Assistant Judge Dhiman Chandra Mondal, chairman of the election inquiry committee for Narayanganj-2 constituency, issued the notice today (26 December).

The presiding officers who have been served notice are Gias Uddin Sarkar, headmaster of Duptara Central Coronation High School; Mainul Hossain Manik, assistant professor of Rokon Uddin Molla Girls Degree College; Sadekur Rahman Kamal, headmaster of Gopaldi Girls High School; Jahedul Haque, headmaster of Zangalia High School; Fazlul Haque, headmaster of Jahanara Begum High School; Anwaruzzaman Khan, headmaster of Ujan Gopindi High School; assistant presiding officers Lokman Hossain, headmaster of Gazipura Govt Primary School, and Lutfunnahar, assistant health officer of upazila health complex.

Four Awami League leaders have also been served show cause notice.

According to the EC letter, the presiding officers violated the electoral code of conduct by participating in the election campaign of Awami League nominated candidate Nazrul Islam Babu.

They have been asked to appear in court on 27 December to provide an explanation. 
 

