8 police officials promoted to DIGs

The government has promoted eight police officials to the rank of deputy inspector general of police in the latest reshuffle of the police administration.

The home ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard, signed by Sirajam Munira, the ministry's deputy secretary, on Sunday (11 June).

The newly promoted police officials are Md Shah Alam, AKM Nahidul Islam, Rakhfar Sultana Khanam, Shyamol Kumar Nath, Md Zakir Hossain Khan, Mohammad Abdullahil Baki, Biplob Bijoy Talukder and Md Moniruzzaman.