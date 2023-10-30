8 platoons of BGB members deployed in capital

The government has deployed eight platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in the capital ahead of BNP's three-day blockade starting Tuesday.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Additionally, a required number of BGB platoons will be dispatched nationwide to maintain law and order, BGB Assistant Director Sheikh told The Business Standard tonight while confirming about the deployment.

Photo: Courtesy

He said these platoons will conduct patrols in various parts of the country, including major highways.