8 platoons of BGB members deployed in capital

Bangladesh

30 October, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:02 am

Apart from the capital, BGB members will be patrolling in various parts across the country.

Photo: Courtesy
The government has deployed eight platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in the capital ahead of BNP's three-day blockade starting Tuesday.

Additionally, a required number of BGB platoons will be dispatched nationwide to maintain law and order, BGB Assistant Director Sheikh told The Business Standard tonight while confirming about the deployment.

He said these platoons will conduct patrols in various parts of the country, including major highways.

BGB / blockade / Bangladesh politics

