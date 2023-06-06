8 miscreants arrested from Rohingya camps in joint operation of RAB and APBn

8 miscreants arrested from Rohingya camps in joint operation of RAB and APBn

Eight miscreants were arrested from Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar in a joint operation of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Armed Police Battalion (APBn). 

They are accused in several murder and kidnapping cases in Cox's Bazar and Ukhiya police stations, confirmed Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) of RAB-15 Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

The arrested are Md Ibrahim, 24, Abdul Amin, 41, Hussain Ahmed, 43, Noor Huda, 24, Mohammad Salim, 22, Hamid Ullah, 24, Mohammad Saleh, 25, and Foyezul Amin, 32. They are all residents of camps 4, 13 and 19.

RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director (law and media) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury in a message said, at 6pm on Monday RAB-15 along with 8 and 16 APBn conducted a joint operation in the Ukhiya camps and arrested eight criminals.

The arrested miscreants have been handed over to Ukhiya police station for further legal action.

