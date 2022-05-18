8 ministries and 1 commission get new secretaries

The government has assigned new secretaries to eight ministries and one commission.

The government issued separate circulars to this end on Wednesday.

Among those appointed, Mahfuza Akhter has been assigned to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Md Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury to the Local Government Division, Dr Md Anwar Hussain Hawladar to the Health Services Division, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri to the Road Transport and Highways Division, Md Mostafa Kamal to the Ministry of Shipping, Md Ismail Hossain to the Ministry of Food, Dr Farhina Ahmed to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md Hasanuzzaman Kollol to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Md Jahangir Alam to the Ministry of Social Welfare.