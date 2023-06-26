8-metre draught vessel anchors at Mongla Port

A ship with a draught of 8 metres, "MV Filotimo", anchored on Monday at the Mongla Port following dredging, becoming the first of its size to arrive this year.

The 172-metre-long Panama-flagged ship docked at jetty-7 of the port on Sunday.

Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of the Board and Public Relations Department of Mongla Port Authority, said, "This success has come as a result of regular dredging. From now on, there will be no more obstacles for ships this size. We are working on how to accommodate more draught ships in the future."

Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali said, "The arrival of the deep sea container ship marks the beginning of a new trend for Mongla port.

"In the interest of the overall development of Mongla Port and the southwestern region, the government has continued the dredging of the Pasur River channel, and as a result, ships with greater depth will be able to enter and exit easily at the Mongla Port."

In September last year, a ship with a draught of 8 metres anchored at the Mongla Port.

The ship, MCC Tokyo, with the ensign of Panama, moored at jetty number five of the port carrying 377 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers.