8 injured in gas pipeline blast in Chattogram

Eight people were injured in a blast apparently from leakage in a gas pipeline at Balirhat in Chattogram port city early Thursday.

Bahar Uddin, senior station officer of Kalurghat Fire Station, said the explosion occurred in a semi-pucca building in the area near the residence of one Makbul Haji around 3am, leaving eight people injured.

A portion of a wall was blown away during the explosion. On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and rescued the injured victims.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital and given first aid.