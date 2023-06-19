8 including Nagorik TV admin Nazmus sued under DSA for defaming information minister

A lawsuit has been filed under the Digital Security Act against eight individuals, including Canadian immigrant and Nagorik TV admin Nazmus Saquib, for disseminating "false and fabricated" videos which defamed Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmood and his family members.

Ariful Islam from Chattogram lodged the case with Chawkbazar police station on Sunday (18 June).

Nazmus Saquib hailing from Dhaka's Basabo area serves as the editor-in-chief of the Nagorik TV, a YouTube-based channel. The other individuals accused in the case are HM Kamal, Azad Shahadat, Sunny Pradhan, Saiful Islam Talukdar, Khandaker Islam, and Haji Harunor Rashid.

Ferdous Jahan, officer-in-charge of Chowkbazar Police Station, confirmed the filing of the case and stated that a complaint was received regarding the dissemination of misinformation about Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and his family through a Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Moreover, Nazmus Shakib was previously accused of engaging in such activities. It is also alleged that he has close ties to a London-based group attempting to destabilise the situation in Bangladesh.

The case statement asserts that a 13-minute video clip, which spreads false and defamatory information against the information minister, is entirely fabricated, baseless, conspiratorial, and deliberately intended to harm his reputation.